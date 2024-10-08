Kure Advisory LLC Grows Stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Kure Advisory LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 66,549 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 986 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF accounts for about 7.0% of Kure Advisory LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $7,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 98.5% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,112,936 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,825,266,000 after buying an additional 8,492,105 shares in the last quarter. Pathstone Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $230,235,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 34,903,124 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,723,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,149,045 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 3,614,870 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $391,310,000 after buying an additional 902,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J.Safra Asset Management Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at $78,567,000.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJR opened at $114.68 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $83.20 billion, a PE ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $113.80 and its 200-day moving average is $110.08. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $87.32 and a 52 week high of $120.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.