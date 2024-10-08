Security National Bank Reduces Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Security National Bank trimmed its holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 50,243 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 493 shares during the quarter. Blackstone accounts for approximately 1.0% of Security National Bank’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Security National Bank’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $7,694,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BX. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cohen Investment Advisors LLC now owns 27,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,099 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,700,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Blackstone by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Sandbox Financial Partners LLC now owns 12,109 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,854,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. IAM Advisory LLC grew its holdings in Blackstone by 1.6% in the third quarter. IAM Advisory LLC now owns 5,287 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the period. Finally, Chemistry Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Blackstone by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Chemistry Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,411 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $675,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on BX shares. TD Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Blackstone from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Blackstone from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Barclays increased their target price on Blackstone from $141.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Blackstone from $144.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Blackstone from $145.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $133.06.

Insider Activity at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total transaction of $4,610,900.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 429,386 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 116,448 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.81, for a total transaction of $17,561,522.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 799,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $120,610,146.69. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 35,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.74, for a total value of $4,610,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 429,386 shares in the company, valued at $56,567,311.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Blackstone Price Performance

BX stock opened at $149.07 on Tuesday. Blackstone Inc. has a 52-week low of $88.59 and a 52-week high of $161.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $142.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of $131.42. The stock has a market cap of $106.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The asset manager reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by ($0.03). Blackstone had a net margin of 19.35% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The company had revenue of $3.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. Blackstone’s revenue was up 166.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 5th. Investors of record on Monday, July 29th were issued a $0.82 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 29th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio is presently 115.90%.

Blackstone Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

