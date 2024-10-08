Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Free Report) had its price target cut by Wells Fargo & Company from $53.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on SW. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Monday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock from $66.00 to $65.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. They set an overweight rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. They issued a buy rating and a $60.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Smurfit Westrock in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $56.50.

Get Smurfit Westrock alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Smurfit Westrock

Smurfit Westrock Price Performance

NYSE SW opened at $46.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.02 and a beta of 1.05. Smurfit Westrock has a 52-week low of $38.55 and a 52-week high of $50.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $45.00.

Smurfit Westrock (NYSE:SW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.06). Smurfit Westrock had a return on equity of 7.13% and a net margin of 1.36%. The company had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.91 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Smurfit Westrock will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Smurfit Westrock Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.3025 dividend. This represents a yield of 2.5%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Smurfit Westrock’s dividend payout ratio is presently 101.68%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mather Group LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Richard P Slaughter Associates Inc bought a new stake in Smurfit Westrock during the third quarter valued at approximately $3,230,000. Kwmg LLC purchased a new position in Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,493,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Smurfit Westrock in the 3rd quarter worth $670,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Smurfit Westrock during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,000. 83.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Smurfit Westrock Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Smurfit Westrock Plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells containerboard, corrugated containers, and other paper-based packaging products in Ireland and internationally. The company produces containerboard that it converts into corrugated containers or sells to third parties, as well as produces other types of paper, such as consumer packaging board, sack paper, graphic paper, solid board and graphic board, and other paper-based packaging products, such as consumer packaging, solid board packaging, paper sacks, and other packaging products, including bag-in-box.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Smurfit Westrock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smurfit Westrock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.