Kure Advisory LLC Grows Stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC)

Kure Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAC – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 80,329 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,219 shares during the period. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF accounts for about 2.5% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF were worth $2,754,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000.

Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:DFAC opened at $34.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.47 billion, a PE ratio of 19.03 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.32. Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF has a 1 year low of $24.84 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

About Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF

The Dimensional U.S. Core Equity 2 ETF (DFAC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects US equities of all sizes with a tilt toward small-cap companies, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFAC was launched on Oct 4, 2007 and is managed by Dimensional.

