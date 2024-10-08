Kure Advisory LLC Takes $241,000 Position in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC)

Kure Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,001 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SBA Communications during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new position in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Quarry LP boosted its position in SBA Communications by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 132 shares during the period. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of SBA Communications in the second quarter worth $49,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of SBA Communications by 4,500.0% during the second quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 276 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.35% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on SBAC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SBA Communications from $228.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. StockNews.com raised SBA Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 20th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of SBA Communications from $240.00 to $236.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of SBA Communications from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $232.00 to $252.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $244.08.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other SBA Communications news, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,213,814.28. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Jeffrey Stoops sold 49,765 shares of SBA Communications stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.01, for a total value of $11,048,327.65. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 109,583 shares in the company, valued at $24,328,521.83. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Donald Day sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.86, for a total transaction of $364,290.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 4,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,814.28. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,590 shares of company stock valued at $11,483,981 over the last quarter. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SBA Communications Stock Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ SBAC opened at $237.71 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $229.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.71. The stock has a market cap of $25.55 billion, a PE ratio of 46.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 0.67. SBA Communications Co. has a 52-week low of $183.64 and a 52-week high of $258.76.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The technology company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.07 by ($0.56). SBA Communications had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 19.22%. The business had revenue of $660.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $665.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.24 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SBA Communications Co. will post 12.52 earnings per share for the current year.

SBA Communications Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 22nd. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 76.86%.

About SBA Communications

(Free Report)

SBA Communications Corporation is a leading independent owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure including towers, buildings, rooftops, distributed antenna systems (DAS) and small cells. With a portfolio of more than 39,000 communications sites throughout the Americas, Africa and in Asia, SBA is listed on NASDAQ under the symbol SBAC.

Further Reading

