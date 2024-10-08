Kure Advisory LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Kure Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $418,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for 0.4% of Kure Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VOO. City Holding Co. raised its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 634 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC grew its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter. Midwest Financial Group LLC now owns 517 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc increased its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Ballew Advisors Inc now owns 578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. DT Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,564,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kanawha Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Kanawha Capital Management LLC now owns 2,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VOO opened at $521.97 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $509.74 and a 200 day moving average of $495.16. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12 month low of $375.95 and a 12 month high of $529.92. The company has a market capitalization of $472.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

