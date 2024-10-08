Ryder System (NYSE:R) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ryder System (NYSE:R – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on R. Stephens started coverage on Ryder System in a report on Monday, July 8th. They set an equal weight rating for the company. Vertical Research upgraded Ryder System from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Friday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Ryder System in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They issued an overweight rating and a $165.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Ryder System from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $126.00 to $125.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $137.86.

Shares of R stock opened at $145.97 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $139.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.27. Ryder System has a one year low of $91.31 and a one year high of $150.00. The stock has a market cap of $6.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.09, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

Ryder System (NYSE:R – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $3.00 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $3.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.24 billion. Ryder System had a return on equity of 17.22% and a net margin of 4.06%. Ryder System’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ryder System will post 12.19 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.22%. This is a boost from Ryder System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.19%.

In other news, EVP Francisco Jr. Lopez sold 12,730 shares of Ryder System stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.32, for a total value of $1,773,543.60. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 47,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,656,570.28. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 5.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EntryPoint Capital LLC bought a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in Ryder System in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Ryder System during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Ryder System by 44.0% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 589 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the period. 87.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

