Kure Advisory LLC Purchases 786 Shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP)

Kure Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:STIP – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,841 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF comprises about 4.2% of Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Kure Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF were worth $4,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF by 5,300.0% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares during the last quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Palisade Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000.

Shares of STIP stock opened at $100.85 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $100.56 and a 200 day moving average of $99.72. iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $96.68 and a 1-year high of $101.52.

The iShares 0-5 Year TIPS Bond ETF (STIP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of US Treasury Inflation-Protected Securities (TIPS) with a remaining maturity of less than 5 years. STIP was launched on Dec 1, 2010 and is managed by BlackRock.

