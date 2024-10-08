Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Given New $58.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) had its target price cut by Evercore ISI from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on SYF. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. StockNews.com lowered Synchrony Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Synchrony Financial from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, July 18th. Baird R W raised shares of Synchrony Financial to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Synchrony Financial from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Synchrony Financial currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $51.43.

Get Synchrony Financial alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on Synchrony Financial

Synchrony Financial Price Performance

Shares of SYF opened at $51.56 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market cap of $20.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.40, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.61. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $52.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.12 and a 200-day moving average of $45.86.

Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.20. Synchrony Financial had a net margin of 13.52% and a return on equity of 16.06%. The firm had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Synchrony Financial will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 5th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 5th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.35%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Brian J. Sr. Wenzel sold 74,698 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.73, for a total transaction of $3,490,637.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 76,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,209.23. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bart Schaller sold 930 shares of Synchrony Financial stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.84, for a total value of $47,281.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 49,390 shares in the company, valued at $2,510,987.60. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Synchrony Financial

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SYF. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Synchrony Financial by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,711 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 5.2% during the third quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 80,511 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,016,000 after buying an additional 3,992 shares during the period. Wright Investors Service Inc. raised its position in Synchrony Financial by 167.0% during the third quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. now owns 50,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,539,000 after buying an additional 31,840 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Synchrony Financial by 396.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 276,988 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,816,000 after acquiring an additional 221,191 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in Synchrony Financial by 25.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 2,051 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

About Synchrony Financial

(Get Free Report)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synchrony Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synchrony Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.