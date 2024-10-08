Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK) Price Target Raised to $305.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $293.00 to $305.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. Bank of America reduced their target price on Rockwell Automation from $300.00 to $270.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on Rockwell Automation in a report on Monday, July 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $256.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $304.00 to $280.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a sell rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $283.60.

Shares of NYSE:ROK opened at $267.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $262.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $268.56. Rockwell Automation has a 1 year low of $242.81 and a 1 year high of $312.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.64 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The industrial products company reported $2.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $2.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.03 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 11.56% and a return on equity of 34.09%. The company’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 9.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Rockwell Automation declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, September 5th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the industrial products company to purchase up to 3.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Institutional Trading of Rockwell Automation

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ROK. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. increased its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 17.5% during the first quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 248 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $72,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC raised its position in Rockwell Automation by 3.0% in the first quarter. CreativeOne Wealth LLC now owns 1,277 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $372,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in Rockwell Automation by 5.9% during the second quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 680 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 2.7% during the second quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,613 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Pitcairn Co. grew its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 4.2% in the first quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 1,096 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. 75.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc provides industrial automation and digital transformation solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments, Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. Its solutions include hardware and software products and services.

