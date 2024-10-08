Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $100,000 Stock Position in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Free Report) by 95.5% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 99,921 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Phreesia were worth $100,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PHR. CenterBook Partners LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 25.7% during the fourth quarter. CenterBook Partners LP now owns 23,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $536,000 after purchasing an additional 4,729 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP grew its holdings in Phreesia by 38.7% during the fourth quarter. Birchview Capital LP now owns 114,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,655,000 after purchasing an additional 32,000 shares during the period. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd grew its holdings in Phreesia by 24.1% during the fourth quarter. Ophir Asset Management Pty Ltd now owns 1,099,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,454,000 after purchasing an additional 213,805 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Phreesia by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,628,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $107,148,000 after purchasing an additional 194,035 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Phreesia by 41.9% during the first quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 71,044 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,700,000 after purchasing an additional 20,977 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Phreesia news, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,716 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.25, for a total value of $39,897.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 203,318 shares in the company, valued at $4,727,143.50. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of Phreesia stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,881,775.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699 over the last 90 days. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PHR opened at $21.38 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.84 and a 200-day moving average of $22.60. The company has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of -9.85 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 1.77. Phreesia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.05 and a 52-week high of $29.16.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative net margin of 25.73% and a negative return on equity of 39.34%. The company had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $101.76 million. On average, equities analysts predict that Phreesia, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PHR shares. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on shares of Phreesia in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Phreesia from $27.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Phreesia presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.42.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

