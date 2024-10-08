Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Trims Holdings in Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRO – Free Report) by 91.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,463 shares of the company’s stock after selling 177,208 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Sutro Biopharma were worth $48,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in Sutro Biopharma by 214.3% in the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 1,069,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,043,000 after acquiring an additional 729,239 shares during the last quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Sutro Biopharma by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Kynam Capital Management LP now owns 2,001,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,587,000 after buying an additional 449,052 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Sutro Biopharma by 30.8% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,574,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,613,000 after acquiring an additional 370,705 shares during the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Sutro Biopharma in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,293,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sutro Biopharma by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 719,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,108,000 after acquiring an additional 233,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.99% of the company’s stock.

Sutro Biopharma stock opened at $3.55 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $290.37 million, a PE ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 1.17. Sutro Biopharma, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.01 and a 1 year high of $6.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $3.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.94.

Sutro Biopharma ( NASDAQ:STRO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.59) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $25.71 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.28 million. Sutro Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 102.06% and a negative net margin of 73.48%. Research analysts forecast that Sutro Biopharma, Inc. will post -2.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on STRO. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $17.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research note on Monday, September 16th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Sutro Biopharma from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 16th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.13.

Sutro Biopharma Profile

Sutro Biopharma, Inc operates as a clinical-stage oncology company. The company develops site-specific and novel-format antibody drug conjugates (ADCs) that enables its proprietary integrated cell-free protein synthesis platform, XpressCF and XpressCF+. Its product candidates include STRO-002, an ADC directed against folate receptor-alpha, which is in Phase II/III clinical trials for patients with ovarian and endometrial cancers; VAX-24 and Vax-31 pneumococcal conjugate vaccine candidates that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of invasive pneumococcal disease; and MK-1484, a distinct cytokine derivative molecule that is in Phase I clinical study for the treatment of cancer.

