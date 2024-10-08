Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $49,000 Position in Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Argo Blockchain plc (NASDAQ:ARBK – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 42,776 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Argo Blockchain as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Catalina Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Argo Blockchain in the first quarter worth $28,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Argo Blockchain in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Vident Advisory LLC raised its position in Argo Blockchain by 108.5% in the first quarter. Vident Advisory LLC now owns 1,684,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,655,000 after purchasing an additional 876,406 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Get Argo Blockchain alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Argo Blockchain in a research note on Thursday, August 29th.

Argo Blockchain Price Performance

Shares of ARBK stock opened at $1.16 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $66.72 million, a PE ratio of -2.46 and a beta of 1.87. Argo Blockchain plc has a twelve month low of $0.94 and a twelve month high of $4.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06.

Argo Blockchain (NASDAQ:ARBK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.12). Argo Blockchain had a negative net margin of 93.70% and a negative return on equity of 4,172.69%. The business had revenue of $12.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.40 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Argo Blockchain plc will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Argo Blockchain Company Profile

(Free Report)

Argo Blockchain plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies mining business worldwide. It engages in mining purpose-built computers for complex cryptographic algorithms. The company was formerly known as GoSun Blockchain Limited and changed its name to Argo Blockchain plc in December 2017.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Argo Blockchain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Argo Blockchain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.