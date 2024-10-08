Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Purchases Shares of 35,000 Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of WKHS. Sei Investments Co. acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Workhorse Group by 83.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 149,960 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Workhorse Group by 4.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,323,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after buying an additional 453,085 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swedbank AB acquired a new position in Workhorse Group during the first quarter worth $303,000. Institutional investors own 15.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, TD Cowen lowered their price objective on shares of Workhorse Group from $3.00 to $0.25 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st.

Workhorse Group Price Performance

WKHS stock opened at $0.73 on Tuesday. Workhorse Group Inc. has a one year low of $0.57 and a one year high of $9.97. The stock has a market cap of $13.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 2.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $0.89 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.33.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 19th. The company reported ($1.40) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.40). The business had revenue of $0.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.00 million. Workhorse Group had a negative net margin of 1,366.25% and a negative return on equity of 163.23%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($2.40) EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group Inc. will post -4.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Workhorse Group Company Profile

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers commercial vehicles under the Workhorse brand. The company was formerly known as AMP Holding Inc and changed its name to Workhorse Group Inc in April 2015.

