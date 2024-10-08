Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 60,080 Shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report) by 63.8% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 34,045 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,080 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Atea Pharmaceuticals were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVIR. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 55.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 594,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after acquiring an additional 211,428 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Atea Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter valued at $603,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,722,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,079,000 after buying an additional 122,812 shares during the period. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 22.2% during the 1st quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 672,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,719,000 after buying an additional 122,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals by 238.8% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 61,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $247,000 after buying an additional 43,021 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Atea Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Atea Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 1.4 %

AVIR opened at $3.41 on Tuesday. Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.77 and a 12 month high of $4.60. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.68. The firm has a market cap of $287.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.74 and a beta of 0.17.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Atea Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:AVIR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.28. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.34) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -2.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. William Blair raised shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $2.00 to $6.88 in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AVIR

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Jean-Pierre Sommadossi sold 33,941 shares of Atea Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $137,461.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,890,053 shares in the company, valued at $23,854,714.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Atea Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes antiviral therapeutics for patients with viral infections. Its lead product candidate is AT-527, an oral antiviral candidate that is in Phase 3 SUNRISE-3 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with COVID-19.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVIR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Atea Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVIR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atea Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.