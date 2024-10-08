Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Buys 9,075 Shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of Generation Bio Co. (NASDAQ:GBIO – Free Report) by 91.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,075 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Generation Bio were worth $54,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. PFG Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Generation Bio during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Generation Bio during the first quarter valued at approximately $74,000. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Generation Bio by 199.3% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 31,786 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after acquiring an additional 21,167 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Generation Bio by 7.4% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 78,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 5,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Generation Bio by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,000 after buying an additional 44,378 shares in the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Generation Bio Stock Performance

GBIO opened at $2.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $153.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.91 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.56 and a 200 day moving average of $2.95. Generation Bio Co. has a fifty-two week low of $0.86 and a fifty-two week high of $4.65.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.04). Generation Bio had a negative return on equity of 92.86% and a negative net margin of 1,202.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.23 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Generation Bio Co. will post -1.8 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GBIO shares. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of Generation Bio in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Generation Bio in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.50.

Generation Bio Company Profile

Generation Bio Co develops non-viral genetic medicines for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company develops cell-targeted lipid nanoparticle (ctLNP) platform, a modular delivery system for nucleic acids to avoid off-target clearance by the liver and spleen that enables ctLNPs to persist in systemic circulation, which allows for highly selective and potent ligand-driven targeting to specific tissues and cell types; and novel immune-quiet DNA (iqDNA) to enable long-lasting high levels of gene expression from non-integrating episomes and avoids innate immune sensors that have long prevented DNA from use in non-viral systems.

