Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $56,000 Position in Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ceragon Networks Ltd. (NASDAQ:CRNT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 22,594 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CRNT. Eagle Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Ceragon Networks in the second quarter worth $26,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of Ceragon Networks by 45.7% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 27,423 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 8,607 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ceragon Networks by 9,906.9% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 94,765 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 93,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ceragon Networks in the 1st quarter worth about $316,000. Institutional investors own 13.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Ceragon Networks alerts:

Ceragon Networks Trading Up 0.8 %

Ceragon Networks stock opened at $2.59 on Tuesday. Ceragon Networks Ltd. has a 12 month low of $1.56 and a 12 month high of $3.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2.75. The firm has a market cap of $221.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.80 and a beta of 1.34.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Ceragon Networks ( NASDAQ:CRNT Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $96.09 million during the quarter. Ceragon Networks had a return on equity of 13.94% and a net margin of 2.87%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Ceragon Networks Ltd. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.25 price objective on shares of Ceragon Networks in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Read Our Latest Report on CRNT

About Ceragon Networks

(Free Report)

Ceragon Networks Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides wireless transport solutions for cellular operators and other wireless service providers in North America, Europe, Africa, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, India, and Latin America. The company's solutions use microwave and millimeter wave radio technology to transfer telecommunication traffic between base stations, small/distributed cells, and the service provider's network.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ceragon Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ceragon Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.