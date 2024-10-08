Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” by the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.75.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. StockNews.com raised Applied Optoelectronics to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on Applied Optoelectronics from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Raymond James upgraded Applied Optoelectronics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, B. Riley Financial restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective on shares of Applied Optoelectronics in a research note on Thursday, August 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ AAOI opened at $14.94 on Tuesday. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.66 and a 1-year high of $24.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $581.29 million, a P/E ratio of -8.21 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $43.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $44.14 million. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 34.84% and a negative return on equity of 19.82%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.31) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will post -1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider David C. Kuo sold 10,000 shares of Applied Optoelectronics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.02, for a total transaction of $150,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 132,921 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,996,473.42. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics in the 1st quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 272.1% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,281 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 6,787 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells fiber-optic networking products in the United States, Taiwan, and China. It offers optical modules, optical filters, lasers, laser components, subassemblies, transmitters and transceivers, turn-key equipment, headend, node, distribution equipment, and amplifiers.

