Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.

OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st.

Institutional Trading of Ocular Therapeutix

Ocular Therapeutix Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 20.0% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 6,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix by 37.9% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 5,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix during the second quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Bayesian Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ocular Therapeutix in the first quarter worth about $94,000. Institutional investors own 59.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OCUL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.

Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ocular Therapeutix Company Profile



Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.

