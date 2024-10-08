Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Ocular Therapeutix, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.67.
OCUL has been the topic of a number of research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Ocular Therapeutix from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a report on Thursday, August 1st. TD Cowen lowered Ocular Therapeutix from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 price target on shares of Ocular Therapeutix in a research note on Friday, June 21st.
Shares of OCUL opened at $9.48 on Tuesday. Ocular Therapeutix has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $11.31. The company has a current ratio of 16.64, a quick ratio of 16.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of -7.02 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $7.36.
Ocular Therapeutix (NASDAQ:OCUL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $16.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.85 million. Ocular Therapeutix had a negative return on equity of 52.75% and a negative net margin of 226.46%. Ocular Therapeutix’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Ocular Therapeutix will post -1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Ocular Therapeutix, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the formulation, development, and commercialization of therapies for diseases and conditions of the eye using its bioresorbable hydrogel-based formulation technology in the United States. The company markets DEXTENZA, a dexamethasone ophthalmic insert to treat post-surgical ocular inflammation and pain following ophthalmic surgery, as well as allergic conjunctivitis.
