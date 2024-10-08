PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:PMVP – Free Report) by 570.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,867 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 59,452 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.14% of PMV Pharmaceuticals worth $113,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 174.2% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 22,757 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 14,457 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in PMV Pharmaceuticals by 71.6% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 42,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 17,858 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PMV Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at about $109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.20% of the company’s stock.

Get PMV Pharmaceuticals alerts:

PMV Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 2.0 %

PMVP stock opened at $1.50 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.67. PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.18 and a 12 month high of $6.61. The company has a market cap of $77.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.13 and a beta of 1.52.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PMV Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:PMVP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.32. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of PMV Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.75.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on PMV Pharmaceuticals

About PMV Pharmaceuticals

(Free Report)

PMV Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in the discovery and development of small molecule and tumor-agnostic therapies for p53 mutations in cancer. It's lead product candidate is PC14586, a small molecule that corrects mutant p53 protein containing the Y220C mutation and restores wild-type p53 function.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PMV Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.