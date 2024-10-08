Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,108 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in James Hardie Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 55.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,045 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of James Hardie Industries by 693.2% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 1,158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its position in James Hardie Industries by 38.8% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 7.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 10th.

James Hardie Industries Stock Performance

Shares of JHX opened at $36.98 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.74. The company’s fifty day moving average is $36.00 and its 200-day moving average is $35.05. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $24.28 and a 12 month high of $43.57.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The construction company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.03. James Hardie Industries had a return on equity of 38.01% and a net margin of 12.78%. The company had revenue of $991.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

James Hardie Industries Profile

(Free Report)

James Hardie Industries plc manufactures and sells fiber cement, fiber gypsum, and cement bonded building products for interior and exterior building construction applications primarily in the United States, Australia, Europe, New Zealand, and the Philippines. The company operates through North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, and Europe Building Products segments.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.