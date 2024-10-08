Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 4,959 Shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report) by 17.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,959 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Oportun Financial were worth $67,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace LLP grew its holdings in Oportun Financial by 53.3% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 274,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 95,637 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Oportun Financial by 16.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 227,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after buying an additional 31,415 shares during the period. Acuitas Investments LLC bought a new position in Oportun Financial during the second quarter worth about $1,577,000. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 75.0% during the 2nd quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in shares of Oportun Financial by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 15,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 3,521 shares during the last quarter. 82.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Oportun Financial Stock Down 4.9 %

Oportun Financial stock opened at $2.71 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.80 million, a PE ratio of -0.99 and a beta of 1.10. Oportun Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $2.05 and a twelve month high of $7.32. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.88 and a 200-day moving average of $2.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Oportun Financial ( NASDAQ:OPRT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.28. Oportun Financial had a negative return on equity of 11.04% and a negative net margin of 11.66%. The company had revenue of $250.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $246.12 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Oportun Financial Co. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Singular Research upgraded shares of Oportun Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. JMP Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Oportun Financial in a report on Monday, August 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.70.

Get Our Latest Report on OPRT

Oportun Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services. The company offers personal loans and credit cards. It serves customers through online and over the phone, as well as through retail and Lending as a Service partner locations. The company was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPRT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oportun Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPRT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.