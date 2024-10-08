Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes Position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXR – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 117,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $69,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned about 0.07% of Citius Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 88.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 69,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 32,686 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Citius Pharmaceuticals by 50.0% during the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 150,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Citius Pharmaceuticals by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,005,119 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,286,000 after purchasing an additional 104,889 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Citius Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I upgraded Citius Pharmaceuticals to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 15th.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Citius Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.40 on Tuesday. Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average is $0.62 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.37 million, a P/E ratio of -1.65 and a beta of 1.61.

Citius Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CTXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Research analysts anticipate that Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Citius Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

(Free Report)

Citius Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a late-stage pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of critical care products focusing on oncology products, anti-infectives products in adjunct cancer care, prescription products, and stem cell therapy. It is developing five proprietary products comprising LYMPHIR, an engineered IL-2 diphtheria toxin fusion protein for the treatment of patients with persistent or recurrent cutaneous T-cell lymphoma, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Mino-Lok, an antibiotic lock solution to treat patients with catheter-related bloodstream infections by salvaging the infected catheter, which is in Phase 3 clinical trial; Halo-Lido, a corticosteroid-lidocaine topical formulation that intends to provide anti-inflammatory and anesthetic relief to persons suffering from hemorrhoids that is in clinical Phase 2b trial; Mino-Wrap, a liquifying gel-based wrap for reduction of tissue expander infections following breast reconstructive surgeries; and NoveCite, a mesenchymal stem cell therapy for the treatment of acute respiratory disease syndrome.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citius Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.