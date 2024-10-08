Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $71,000 in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Arq, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARQ – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 11,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $71,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARQ. AIGH Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in ARQ in the 2nd quarter valued at about $13,002,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of ARQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,524,000. Perritt Capital Management Inc bought a new position in ARQ in the second quarter worth approximately $367,000. DCF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in ARQ during the 2nd quarter worth $134,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in ARQ during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Robert E. Rasmus acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.25 per share, for a total transaction of $131,250.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 450,792 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,366,658. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 22.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ARQ Price Performance

Shares of ARQ stock opened at $5.54 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $199.66 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.52 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Arq, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $8.26. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.03 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.45.

ARQ (NASDAQ:ARQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). ARQ had a negative net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.38%. The business had revenue of $25.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.60 million. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.21) EPS. On average, analysts predict that Arq, Inc. will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About ARQ

Arq, Inc produces activated carbon products in North America. The company's products include granular activated carbon, powdered and granular activated carbon, and colloidal carbon products; Arq Powder Wetcake, a fine and low-ash coal waste-derived particle; and additives for air emissions control.

