Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC decreased its position in shares of Crexendo, Inc. (NASDAQ:CXDO – Free Report) by 54.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 24,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 28,668 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.09% of Crexendo worth $76,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CXDO. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Crexendo in the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Heron Bay Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Crexendo during the 1st quarter valued at about $87,000. Bailard Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Crexendo in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $113,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Crexendo by 476.4% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 101,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 83,702 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Crexendo by 49.9% during the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 150,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 50,148 shares during the last quarter. 9.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of CXDO opened at $4.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.55 million, a P/E ratio of 89.20 and a beta of 1.18. Crexendo, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1.54 and a 1-year high of $7.59.

Crexendo ( NASDAQ:CXDO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Crexendo had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 12.86%. The business had revenue of $14.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.18 million. Analysts expect that Crexendo, Inc. will post 0.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, B. Riley lifted their price target on shares of Crexendo from $5.75 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th.

In other news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total value of $100,659.91. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at $2,691,362.49. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, insider Anand Buch sold 20,501 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.91, for a total transaction of $100,659.91. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 548,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,691,362.49. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CTO David Tzat-Kin Wang sold 20,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.25, for a total value of $107,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 439,327 shares in the company, valued at $2,306,466.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 107,903 shares of company stock worth $545,862. 56.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Crexendo, Inc provides cloud communication platform and services, video collaboration, and managed IT services for businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud Telecommunications Services and Software Solutions. The Cloud Telecommunications segment provides telecommunications services that transmit calls using Internet protocol (IP) or cloud technology, which converts voice signals into digital data packets for transmission over the Internet or cloud; and broadband Internet services, as well as develops end user portals for account and license management, and billing and customer support.

