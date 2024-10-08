Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Sold by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lessened its stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA – Free Report) by 83.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 82,184 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima were worth $114,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 4.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,681,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,309,000 after buying an additional 304,584 shares in the last quarter. Ping Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $703,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $270,000. Virtu Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 272.8% in the first quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 37,799 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 27,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deuterium Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the first quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 19.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Stock Performance

NYSE LOMA opened at $8.35 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $974.74 million, a P/E ratio of 20.37 and a beta of 1.33. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima has a fifty-two week low of $5.64 and a fifty-two week high of $9.00.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Company Profile

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima ( NYSE:LOMA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 9.06% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The firm had revenue of $153.80 million for the quarter. On average, research analysts anticipate that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cement and its derivatives in Argentina. The company operates through Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime; Concrete; Railroad; Aggregates; and Others segments. It offers masonry cement, aggregates, ready-mix concrete, concrete, and lime to wholesale distributors, concrete producers, industrial customers, and others for use in the construction.

