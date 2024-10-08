Bank of Montreal Can Purchases 107 Shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS)

Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in shares of Qualys, Inc. (NASDAQ:QLYS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,896 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Qualys were worth $699,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Qualys in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Qualys by 294.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 225 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 168 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its stake in Qualys by 545.2% during the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. DecisionPoint Financial LLC bought a new position in Qualys during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Qualys by 149.0% in the second quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 239 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.31% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Qualys from $165.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price (down from $150.00) on shares of Qualys in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Qualys in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Qualys from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank cut their target price on Qualys from $167.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

Insider Activity at Qualys

In related news, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Qualys news, CEO Sumedh S. Thakar sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.15, for a total transaction of $1,002,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 186,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,711,933.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Bruce K. Posey sold 1,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.35, for a total value of $191,945.65. Following the sale, the insider now owns 58,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,450,052.45. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 10,901 shares of company stock valued at $1,517,251. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Qualys Stock Performance

NASDAQ:QLYS opened at $121.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $126.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $142.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02 and a beta of 0.46. Qualys, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $119.32 and a fifty-two week high of $206.35.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The software maker reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $148.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.80 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 44.80% and a net margin of 29.36%. Qualys’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Qualys, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based platform delivering information technology (IT), security, and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which include Cybersecurity Asset Management and External Attack Surface Management; Vulnerability Management, Detection and Response; Web Application Scanning; Patch Management; Custom Assessment and Remediation; Multi-Vector Endpoint Detection and Response; Context Extended Detection and Response; Policy Compliance; File Integrity Monitoring; and Qualys TotalCloud, as well as Cloud Workload Protection, Cloud Detection and Response, Cloud Security Posture Management, Infrastructure as Code, and Container Security.

