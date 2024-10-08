Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New Investment in Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Butterfly Network, Inc. (NYSE:BFLY – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 106,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,000.
Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 3.0% in the first quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 559,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 16,496 shares during the last quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Butterfly Network by 42.9% during the first quarter. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after buying an additional 30,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Butterfly Network by 15.3% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 421,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 55,892 shares during the period. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 93.3% in the first quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 145,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 70,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 DIFC Ltd grew its stake in shares of Butterfly Network by 1,271.4% in the second quarter. Point72 DIFC Ltd now owns 77,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 71,773 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 37.85% of the company’s stock.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on shares of Butterfly Network in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $3.00 price target for the company.
Insider Buying and Selling at Butterfly Network
In other Butterfly Network news, CEO Joseph Devivo acquired 104,000 shares of Butterfly Network stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Joseph Devivo bought 104,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.95 per share, with a total value of $98,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 7,009,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,658,759.95. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Larry Robbins acquired 244,774 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $1.07 per share, with a total value of $261,908.18. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 9,955,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,652,004.08. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.28% of the company’s stock.
Butterfly Network Stock Down 4.8 %
BFLY stock opened at $1.87 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.11. The company has a market cap of $392.97 million, a PE ratio of -3.21 and a beta of 2.18. Butterfly Network, Inc. has a twelve month low of $0.67 and a twelve month high of $2.20.
Butterfly Network (NYSE:BFLY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $21.49 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.06 million. Butterfly Network had a negative return on equity of 43.77% and a negative net margin of 153.29%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.14) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Butterfly Network, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.
Butterfly Network Profile
Butterfly Network, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes ultrasound imaging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers Butterfly iQ, a handheld and single-probe whole body ultrasound system; Butterfly iQ+ and iQ3 ultrasound devices that can perform whole-body imaging in a single handheld probe integrated with the clinical workflow, and accessible on a user's smartphone, tablet, and almost any hospital computer system; and Butterfly iQ+ Vet, a handheld ultrasound system designed for veterinarians.
