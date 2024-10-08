Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Acquires 11,601 Shares of Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Latham Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWIM – Free Report) by 71.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 27,923 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,601 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Latham Group were worth $85,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SWIM. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 11.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 690,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,093,000 after buying an additional 69,356 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Latham Group by 21.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,342,142 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,067,000 after purchasing an additional 234,930 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Latham Group by 103.7% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 418,708 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after purchasing an additional 213,128 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in Latham Group by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 151,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 32,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roubaix Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Latham Group by 104.1% during the second quarter. Roubaix Capital LLC now owns 445,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,350,000 after acquiring an additional 227,349 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SWIM shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Latham Group from $5.00 to $5.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Latham Group from $6.80 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on Latham Group from $3.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th.

In other Latham Group news, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total transaction of $51,303.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at $196,064.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Scott Michael Rajeski sold 25,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.54, for a total transaction of $169,065.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 490,829 shares in the company, valued at $3,210,021.66. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Suraj Kunchala sold 10,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.06, for a total value of $51,303.34. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 38,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $196,064.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 72,932 shares of company stock worth $441,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SWIM opened at $6.49 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 2.15 and a current ratio of 3.22. The firm has a market cap of $750.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 215.67 and a beta of 1.88. Latham Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $2.04 and a 52 week high of $6.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $5.74 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.23.

Latham Group (NASDAQ:SWIM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $160.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.00 million. Latham Group had a net margin of 2.24% and a return on equity of 2.93%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Latham Group, Inc. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Latham Group, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets in-ground residential swimming pools in North America, Australia, and New Zealand. It offers a portfolio of pools and related products, including in-ground swimming pools that include fiber glass and packaged pools; and pool covers and liners under the Latham, Narellan, CoverStar, Radiant, and GLI brand names.

