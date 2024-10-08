Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Sells 293 Shares of Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lowered its position in Amedisys, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMED – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,885 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 293 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Amedisys were worth $724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its holdings in Amedisys by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 9,145 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $840,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 29,861 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,199 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund Corp now owns 28,560 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,632,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amedisys by 10.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,151 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.36% of the company’s stock.

AMED has been the subject of several research reports. William Blair downgraded shares of Amedisys from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Amedisys from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Amedisys in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Amedisys currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.67.

Amedisys stock opened at $95.82 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Amedisys, Inc. has a 1-year low of $89.55 and a 1-year high of $98.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $97.40 and its 200 day moving average is $95.12.

Amedisys (NASDAQ:AMED – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The health services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $591.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $579.34 million. Amedisys had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 12.39%. Research analysts forecast that Amedisys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

Amedisys, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides healthcare services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Home Health, Hospice, and High Acuity Care. The Home Health segment offers a range of services in the homes of individuals for the recovery of patients from surgery, chronic disability, or terminal illness, as well as prevents avoidable hospital readmissions through its skilled nurses; nursing services, rehabilitation therapists specialized in physical, speech, and occupational therapy; and social workers and aides for assisting its patients.

