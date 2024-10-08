Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT) Price Target Raised to $68.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Free Report) had its target price lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on ESNT. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Essent Group from $61.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Essent Group from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 5th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Essent Group from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Essent Group from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Essent Group presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $65.17.

Essent Group Stock Down 2.2 %

Shares of NYSE:ESNT opened at $62.75 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.49, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.12. Essent Group has a 52-week low of $45.63 and a 52-week high of $65.33.

Essent Group (NYSE:ESNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.23. Essent Group had a return on equity of 14.40% and a net margin of 61.31%. The business had revenue of $272.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $308.33 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Essent Group will post 7.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Essent Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 30th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. Essent Group’s payout ratio is 16.94%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Vijay Bhasin sold 11,188 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.14, for a total value of $672,846.32. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 199,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,989,450.26. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Roy James Kasmar sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.81, for a total value of $294,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 27,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,596,103.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 18,188 shares of company stock valued at $1,094,076. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Essent Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essent Group during the first quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $47,000. Quarry LP raised its holdings in Essent Group by 167.1% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 836 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 523 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Essent Group by 49.7% during the second quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Essent Group during the second quarter worth $176,000. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Essent Group Company Profile

Essent Group Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance and reinsurance for mortgages secured by residential properties located in the United States. Its mortgage insurance products include primary, pool, and master policy. The company also provides information technology maintenance and development services; customer support-related services; underwriting consulting; and contract underwriting services, as well as risk management products and title insurance and settlement services.

