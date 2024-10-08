Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Given “Outperform” Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) in a research note released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $80.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on LOAR. Citigroup upped their price target on Loar from $64.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Loar from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th.

Shares of Loar stock opened at $73.60 on Monday. Loar has a one year low of $42.57 and a one year high of $80.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.86 and a quick ratio of 3.09. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $70.74.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $97.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.70 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Loar will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TCW Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $7,366,000. Select Equity Group L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Loar during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $911,000. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Loar in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,146,000. Abrams Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Loar during the second quarter worth $2,052,780,000. Finally, Picton Mahoney Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of Loar in the second quarter worth $964,000.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

