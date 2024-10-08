Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $3,590.00 price objective on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on BKNG. Truist Financial assumed coverage on Booking in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a hold rating and a $4,100.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Booking from $3,950.00 to $3,750.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of Booking from $4,600.00 to $4,200.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Booking from $4,025.00 to $3,860.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Booking from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Booking has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $4,064.21.

Get Booking alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKNG

Booking Trading Down 0.4 %

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $4,169.82 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $3,824.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $3,776.97. The stock has a market cap of $139.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.40. Booking has a 12 month low of $2,733.04 and a 12 month high of $4,272.88.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $41.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $39.22 by $2.68. Booking had a net margin of 22.46% and a negative return on equity of 200.87%. The business had revenue of $5.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $37.62 earnings per share. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Booking will post 176.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Booking Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were paid a $8.75 dividend. This represents a $35.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. Booking’s payout ratio is currently 26.25%.

Insider Transactions at Booking

In other Booking news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total transaction of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $100,556,375.65. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Booking news, insider Paulo Pisano sold 100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,887.61, for a total transaction of $388,761.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 3,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,722,379.07. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4,067.65, for a total value of $3,050,737.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $100,556,375.65. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Booking

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BKNG. Grove Bank & Trust increased its position in Booking by 133.3% during the second quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 4 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Booking during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in Booking during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. purchased a new stake in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new stake in Booking in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Booking Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.