Cantor Fitzgerald Reaffirms Underweight Rating for Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB)

Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated their underweight rating on shares of Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Free Report) in a report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $94.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other research firms have also recently commented on ABNB. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Airbnb from $151.00 to $130.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Bank of America reduced their target price on Airbnb from $160.00 to $132.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Airbnb from $129.00 to $100.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Benchmark reissued a buy rating and issued a $155.00 target price on shares of Airbnb in a report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James started coverage on Airbnb in a report on Friday, September 27th. They issued a market perform rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $134.16.

ABNB opened at $130.23 on Monday. Airbnb has a 12 month low of $110.38 and a 12 month high of $170.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.43, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 1.41. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $121.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Airbnb had a return on equity of 34.74% and a net margin of 46.11%. The company had revenue of $2.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Airbnb will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares in the company, valued at $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Director Joseph Gebbia sold 42,719 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.48, for a total value of $5,403,099.12. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,083,378.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian Chesky sold 230,769 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $27,692,280.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,315,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,597,909,440. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 556,646 shares of company stock worth $73,382,099 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 27.83% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Airbnb in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,628,000. SteelPeak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 17.2% during the 1st quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 6,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,107,000 after purchasing an additional 985 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 488,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,644,000 after purchasing an additional 83,383 shares during the period. Shellback Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Airbnb during the 2nd quarter worth $22,744,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Airbnb by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 143,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,503,000 after purchasing an additional 37,785 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.76% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform that enables hosts to offer stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms, primary homes, and vacation homes.

