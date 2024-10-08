eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Given “Neutral” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their neutral rating on shares of eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $62.00 price objective on the e-commerce company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on EBAY. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $47.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an in-line rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of eBay from $55.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of eBay from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded shares of eBay to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $57.67.

EBAY opened at $66.77 on Monday. eBay has a 1-year low of $37.17 and a 1-year high of $66.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The company has a market cap of $33.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $59.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $55.03.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The e-commerce company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.88. eBay had a net margin of 26.41% and a return on equity of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.53 billion. Analysts predict that eBay will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Stephen J. Priest sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.91, for a total value of $1,597,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 70,332 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,494,918.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Cornelius Boone sold 3,974 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.61, for a total transaction of $256,760.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 70,113 shares in the company, valued at $4,530,000.93. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Davis Investment Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Davis Investment Partners LLC now owns 23,475 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $1,531,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,173 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $167,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,547 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $405,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 11,530 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of eBay by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,716 shares of the e-commerce company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.48% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, China, Germany, and internationally. The company’s marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com, off-platform businesses, and the eBay suite of mobile apps.

