Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) Given New $84.00 Price Target at Barclays

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $76.00 to $84.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on GILD. Needham & Company LLC restated a hold rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Evercore ISI upgraded Gilead Sciences to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Gilead Sciences from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an overweight rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $83.94.

Shares of NASDAQ:GILD opened at $84.43 on Monday. Gilead Sciences has a 1 year low of $62.07 and a 1 year high of $87.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $105.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 234.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $79.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.90.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.40. The firm had revenue of $6.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 29.34% and a net margin of 3.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $0.77 dividend. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 855.56%.

In related news, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 78,127 shares in the company, valued at $6,545,480.06. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Merdad Parsey sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.83, for a total transaction of $167,660.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 100,189 shares in the company, valued at $8,398,843.87. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Johanna Mercier sold 29,357 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.78, for a total transaction of $2,459,529.46. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 78,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,545,480.06. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 36,847 shares of company stock valued at $3,033,340. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of GILD. Ossiam raised its position in Gilead Sciences by 16.2% during the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 39,047 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after buying an additional 5,456 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,202 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares in the last quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 108,785 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $8,813,000 after purchasing an additional 4,386 shares in the last quarter. Lighthouse Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $404,000. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 807,919 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,450,000 after purchasing an additional 75,408 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.67% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, Sunlencs, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of COVID-19; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of viral hepatitis.

