EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) Price Target Raised to $205.00 at Evercore ISI

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) had its target price increased by Evercore ISI from $204.00 to $205.00 in a research report released on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on EGP. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on EastGroup Properties from $172.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Wedbush increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $208.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Mizuho raised EastGroup Properties from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $175.00 to $198.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $158.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, EastGroup Properties has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $192.07.

EGP opened at $177.91 on Monday. EastGroup Properties has a fifty-two week low of $154.75 and a fifty-two week high of $192.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $185.08 and a 200-day moving average of $175.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.21 and a quick ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of 38.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.99.

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.05 by ($0.91). EastGroup Properties had a return on equity of 8.69% and a net margin of 37.16%. The firm had revenue of $159.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $156.70 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EastGroup Properties will post 8.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 121.48%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Quest Partners LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 10,400.0% in the 2nd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Mather Group LLC. bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in EastGroup Properties in the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in EastGroup Properties by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 345 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

