Guild (NYSE:GHLD) Price Target Raised to $17.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $16.00 to $17.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an underweight rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on GHLD. Wedbush boosted their target price on Guild from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Guild from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, JMP Securities lifted their price target on Guild from $14.00 to $16.50 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Guild currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.50.

Shares of NYSE:GHLD opened at $16.02 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $982.73 million, a P/E ratio of 38.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.59 and a 12-month high of $18.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.99.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.21. Guild had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 3.28%. The firm had revenue of $285.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $257.97 million. Analysts predict that Guild will post 1.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guild during the 1st quarter valued at $149,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 2,100 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its holdings in Guild by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 237,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,508,000 after buying an additional 17,992 shares during the period. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. boosted its holdings in Guild by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 440,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,503,000 after buying an additional 9,126 shares during the period. Finally, Bridges Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Guild in the 2nd quarter worth $10,497,000. 17.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Guild Holdings Company originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. It operates in two segments, Origination and Servicing. The company offers residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. Guild Holdings Company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

