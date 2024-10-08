Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $429.00 by Analysts at Piper Sandler

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target decreased by Piper Sandler from $436.00 to $429.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. Piper Sandler currently has a neutral rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

DPZ has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $450.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research note on Thursday, June 13th. They issued a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $485.00 to $460.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 26th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $510.00 to $490.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, TD Cowen decreased their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $520.00 to $475.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, September 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $504.03.

Domino’s Pizza Price Performance

Shares of Domino’s Pizza stock opened at $409.95 on Monday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $422.65 and a 200 day moving average of $470.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. Domino’s Pizza has a 12 month low of $332.13 and a 12 month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.08 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Domino’s Pizza Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.43%.

Institutional Trading of Domino’s Pizza

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 25.2% during the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 129 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Czech National Bank boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 0.4% during the first quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 6,137 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,049,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 5.0% during the second quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 568 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Insight Folios Inc boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 3.4% during the first quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 847 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Portside Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Domino’s Pizza by 6.5% during the second quarter. Portside Wealth Group LLC now owns 456 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. 94.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

