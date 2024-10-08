Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB) CEO Sells $260,050.00 in Stock

Coastal Financial Co. (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) CEO Eric M. Sprink sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.01, for a total value of $260,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 305,285 shares in the company, valued at $15,877,872.85. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Coastal Financial Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of CCB stock opened at $53.17 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $713.49 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 1.24. Coastal Financial Co. has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $54.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.02.

Get Coastal Financial alerts:

Coastal Financial (NASDAQ:CCB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.03. Coastal Financial had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 6.07%. The firm had revenue of $167.41 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.30 million. On average, research analysts predict that Coastal Financial Co. will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Coastal Financial

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norden Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $1,488,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Coastal Financial by 23.3% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 141,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,515,000 after buying an additional 26,690 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Coastal Financial by 6.0% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 359,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,603,000 after acquiring an additional 20,517 shares during the last quarter. Diversify Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Coastal Financial during the first quarter worth about $714,000. Finally, Rosenthal Henry Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coastal Financial in the second quarter worth about $443,000. 59.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on CCB. Hovde Group upped their price objective on Coastal Financial from $55.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of Coastal Financial to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th.

View Our Latest Stock Report on CCB

Coastal Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Coastal Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Coastal Community Bank that provides various banking products and services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in the Puget Sound region in Washington. It accepts a range of deposit products, including demand and savings accounts, time deposits, and money market accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coastal Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coastal Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.