Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) Receives “Neutral” Rating from Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Free Report) in a report released on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $50.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on ETSY. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a peer perform rating for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated a neutral rating and set a $56.00 price objective on shares of Etsy in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Etsy from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Truist Financial restated a buy rating and issued a $76.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Etsy to a strong-buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $70.22.

NASDAQ ETSY opened at $51.19 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.37, a PEG ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 1.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $54.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $60.26. Etsy has a twelve month low of $50.54 and a twelve month high of $89.58.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The specialty retailer reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $647.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $629.87 million. Etsy had a net margin of 10.36% and a negative return on equity of 51.94%. The business’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. Research analysts expect that Etsy will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total value of $44,805.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 18,833 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,083.42. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 1,676 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.11, for a total transaction of $85,660.36. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Nicholas Daniel sold 750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.74, for a total transaction of $44,805.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 18,833 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,125,083.42. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,869 shares of company stock worth $315,670 in the last three months. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. MCF Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Etsy by 23,542.9% in the first quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 3,310 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 3,296 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Etsy by 16.8% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 1,540,465 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $105,861,000 after buying an additional 221,275 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co raised its position in shares of Etsy by 11.5% in the second quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,459 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 12.6% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 146,865 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $10,093,000 after purchasing an additional 16,458 shares during the period. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Etsy by 184.3% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,107 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,856,000 after purchasing an additional 36,372 shares during the period. 99.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Etsy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates two-sided online marketplaces that connect buyers and sellers in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, Australia, and France. Its primary marketplace is Etsy.com that connects artisans and entrepreneurs with various consumers. The company also offers Reverb, a musical instrument marketplace; Depop, a fashion resale marketplace; and Elo7, a Brazil-based marketplace for handmade and unique items.

