Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) Given New $66.00 Price Target at Canaccord Genuity Group

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Canaccord Genuity Group from $77.00 to $66.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the medical research company’s stock.

EW has been the subject of several other reports. Baird R W lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. TD Cowen lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $100.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $101.00 to $85.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Edwards Lifesciences from $82.00 to $71.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Edwards Lifesciences from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $77.73.

EW stock opened at $64.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 3.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Edwards Lifesciences has a twelve month low of $58.93 and a twelve month high of $96.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $66.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.91.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.55% and a return on equity of 22.35%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of Edwards Lifesciences stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,101,530.88. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Edwards Lifesciences news, VP Daveen Chopra sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 29,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,051,843.35. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.08, for a total value of $330,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 46,936 shares in the company, valued at $3,101,530.88. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 16,250 shares of company stock valued at $1,218,138. 1.29% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Diversified Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 26,649 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,759,000 after acquiring an additional 620 shares during the period. Ehrlich Financial Group raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ehrlich Financial Group now owns 10,504 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 220 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,105 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $271,000 after acquiring an additional 730 shares during the period. Czech National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 122,715 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $8,098,000 after acquiring an additional 7,883 shares during the period. Finally, Cullen Investment Group LTD. raised its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Cullen Investment Group LTD. now owns 19,804 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.46% of the company’s stock.

