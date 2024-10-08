GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given Neutral Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald reissued their neutral rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $170.00 price objective on the technology company’s stock.

GDDY has been the topic of several other reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of GoDaddy from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $170.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of GoDaddy from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $172.00 target price (up from $160.00) on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of GoDaddy from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GoDaddy currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $166.54.

Shares of NYSE GDDY opened at $155.27 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $156.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $142.12. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. The firm has a market cap of $22.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90 and a beta of 1.12. GoDaddy has a 52-week low of $71.15 and a 52-week high of $167.65.

GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. GoDaddy had a negative return on equity of 709.73% and a net margin of 41.12%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that GoDaddy will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other GoDaddy news, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares in the company, valued at $2,783,599.92. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CFO Mark Mccaffrey sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.75, for a total transaction of $906,125.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 101,286 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,686,868.50. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 684 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.23, for a total transaction of $107,545.32. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 17,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,783,599.92. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 31,744 shares of company stock worth $4,950,771. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 69.2% during the 3rd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,849 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the last quarter. Czech National Bank raised its position in GoDaddy by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Czech National Bank now owns 28,701 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,500,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB raised its position in GoDaddy by 19.5% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 34,900 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,472,000 after purchasing an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Wright Investors Service Inc. purchased a new stake in GoDaddy in the 3rd quarter valued at $806,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 68.4% in the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.28% of the company’s stock.

GoDaddy Inc engages in the design and development of cloud-based products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Applications and Commerce, and Core Platform. The Applications and Commerce segment provides applications products, including Websites + Marketing, a mobile-optimized online tool that enables customers to build websites and e-commerce enabled online stores; and Managed WordPress, a streamlined and optimized website building that allows customers to easily build and manage a faster WordPress site; Managed WooCommerce Stores to sell anything and anywhere online; and marketing tools and services, such as GoDaddy Studio mobile application, search engine optimization, Meta and Google My Business, and email and social media marketing designed to help businesses acquire and engage customers and create content.

