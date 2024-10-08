Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by Stifel Nicolaus from $80.00 to $89.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kontoor Brands presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $80.33.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Kontoor Brands stock opened at $79.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.44 billion, a PE ratio of 20.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.20. Kontoor Brands has a 52 week low of $39.90 and a 52 week high of $83.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $74.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04.

Kontoor Brands (NYSE:KTB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.10. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 9.35% and a return on equity of 72.43%. The company had revenue of $607.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $592.97 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Kontoor Brands will post 4.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.63%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Kontoor Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KTB. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Kontoor Brands by 44.3% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 24,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,465,000 after buying an additional 7,466 shares during the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $1,508,000. Capstone Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Kontoor Brands in the first quarter valued at $2,013,000. Nomura Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 38.5% during the fourth quarter. Nomura Holdings Inc. now owns 65,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,071,000 after purchasing an additional 18,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 78.9% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,483,000 after purchasing an additional 23,223 shares in the last quarter. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Kontoor Brands

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

