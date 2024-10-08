Barclays Raises The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) Price Target to $50.00

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Free Report) had its price target lifted by Barclays from $46.00 to $50.00 in a research note released on Monday, Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on The Carlyle Group in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. They set an equal weight rating and a $42.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $44.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 10th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Carlyle Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on The Carlyle Group from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $47.13.

The Carlyle Group Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of CG stock opened at $46.76 on Monday. The Carlyle Group has a 1 year low of $27.13 and a 1 year high of $50.92. The stock has a market cap of $16.83 billion, a PE ratio of -26.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.73. The business’s fifty day moving average is $41.49 and its 200-day moving average is $42.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a current ratio of 2.55.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.05). The Carlyle Group had a negative net margin of 11.67% and a positive return on equity of 24.30%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $808.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.88 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 131.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that The Carlyle Group will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Carlyle Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 26th. Investors of record on Friday, August 16th were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.99%. The Carlyle Group’s payout ratio is -78.21%.

Insider Activity at The Carlyle Group

In other The Carlyle Group news, major shareholder Carlyle Group Inc. sold 214,732 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.97, for a total transaction of $8,368,106.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,113,040 shares in the company, valued at $394,105,168.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,452,788 shares of company stock valued at $55,023,207. Insiders own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On The Carlyle Group

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CG. Tobam bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 506.3% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in shares of The Carlyle Group by 22.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Carlyle Group in the first quarter worth about $57,000. 55.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About The Carlyle Group

(Get Free Report)

The Carlyle Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct investments, it specializes in management-led/ Leveraged buyouts, privatizations, divestitures, strategic minority equity investments, structured credit, global distressed and corporate opportunities, small and middle market, equity private placements, consolidations and buildups, senior debt, mezzanine and leveraged finance, and venture and growth capital financings, seed/startup, early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, mid venture, late venture, PIPES.

See Also

