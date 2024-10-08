CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Given New $219.00 Price Target at Barclays

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Barclays from $209.00 to $219.00 in a report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TD Cowen initiated coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. They issued a hold rating and a $221.00 price objective for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $212.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $177.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and set a $235.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $195.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, CME Group currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $214.54.

CME Group Stock Performance

CME stock opened at $221.73 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $79.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23, a PEG ratio of 8.74 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $212.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $207.64. CME Group has a one year low of $190.70 and a one year high of $226.78.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 56.98% and a return on equity of 12.82%. CME Group’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that CME Group will post 9.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CME Group Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.07%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.33%.

Insider Activity at CME Group

In other CME Group news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of CME Group stock in a transaction dated Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total value of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,504.39. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Lynne Fitzpatrick sold 754 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Sunday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.99, for a total transaction of $163,610.46. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 13,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,877,504.39. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 7,593 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.59, for a total value of $1,629,381.87. Following the sale, the director now owns 55,607 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,932,706.13. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Salomon & Ludwin LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Y.D. More Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in CME Group in the second quarter valued at $36,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in CME Group by 66.1% in the second quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 196 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in CME Group by 515.2% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 203 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CME Group during the first quarter valued at $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

