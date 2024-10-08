Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Price Target Cut to $480.00 by Analysts at Evercore ISI

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Free Report) had its price target trimmed by Evercore ISI from $500.00 to $480.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on DPZ. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $580.00 to $535.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Barclays cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $470.00 to $380.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Domino’s Pizza from $525.00 to $510.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Stephens dropped their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $493.00 to $430.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Domino’s Pizza in a research report on Thursday, June 13th. They set a buy rating and a $612.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Domino’s Pizza has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $504.03.

Domino’s Pizza Stock Down 3.6 %

Shares of DPZ stock opened at $409.95 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.86. The business’s fifty day moving average is $422.65 and its 200 day moving average is $470.98. Domino’s Pizza has a twelve month low of $332.13 and a twelve month high of $542.75.

Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 18th. The restaurant operator reported $4.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 12.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Domino’s Pizza will post 16.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 13th were paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.43%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DPZ. Mather Group LLC. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 684 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. raised its stake in Domino’s Pizza by 31.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 720 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 173 shares during the period. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $717,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $249,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co bought a new stake in Domino’s Pizza during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Institutional investors own 94.63% of the company’s stock.

Domino's Pizza, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a pizza company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. It offers pizzas under the Domino's brand name through company-owned and franchised stores.

