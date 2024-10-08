DoorDash’s (DASH) Overweight Rating Reaffirmed at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Free Report) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a $160.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on DASH. Susquehanna raised their price objective on DoorDash from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on DoorDash in a research report on Friday, July 26th. They set a buy rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on DoorDash from $127.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised DoorDash from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $177.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler reissued a neutral rating and set a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $115.00) on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DoorDash has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $146.91.

NASDAQ:DASH opened at $142.08 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $58.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -131.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 295.70 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $129.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $122.23. DoorDash has a twelve month low of $69.90 and a twelve month high of $146.36.

DoorDash (NASDAQ:DASH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.29). The company had revenue of $2.63 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.54 billion. DoorDash had a negative net margin of 4.24% and a negative return on equity of 5.91%. The business’s revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.44) EPS. On average, analysts expect that DoorDash will post 0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total transaction of $5,685,263.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Shona L. Brown sold 5,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total transaction of $600,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 65,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,320. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Tony Xu sold 54,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $5,685,263.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 281,503 shares of company stock worth $33,988,063. 7.92% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,842,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,160,000 after purchasing an additional 11,412 shares in the last quarter. CenterBook Partners LP purchased a new position in DoorDash in the 4th quarter worth approximately $489,000. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Elo Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 22,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,212,000 after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares in the last quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Crosslink Capital Inc. now owns 410,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,550,000 after purchasing an additional 92,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bridgewater Associates LP lifted its holdings in DoorDash by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 567,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,152,000 after purchasing an additional 69,794 shares in the last quarter. 90.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DoorDash, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a commerce platform that connects merchants, consumers, and independent contractors in the United States and internationally. The company operates DoorDash Marketplace and Wolt Marketplace, which provide various services, such as customer acquisition, demand generation, order fulfillment, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support.

