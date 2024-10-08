BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) Given New $136.00 Price Target at HSBC

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Free Report) had its price target hoisted by HSBC from $97.00 to $136.00 in a report published on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of BioNTech from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised shares of BioNTech from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $93.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $95.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $113.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of BioNTech from $125.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, BioNTech presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $131.92.

BioNTech Trading Down 0.9 %

NASDAQ:BNTX opened at $121.55 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $98.08 and a 200 day moving average of $92.61. BioNTech has a 52 week low of $76.53 and a 52 week high of $131.49. The company has a quick ratio of 7.40, a current ratio of 7.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.10 and a beta of 0.24.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 5th. The company reported ($3.36) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.02) by ($1.34). BioNTech had a negative net margin of 18.69% and a negative return on equity of 2.54%. The firm had revenue of $128.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.86) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that BioNTech will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Trading of BioNTech

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BNTX. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $326,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,562,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $317,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in BioNTech during the 4th quarter valued at about $410,984,000. Finally, PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd lifted its stake in BioNTech by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. PARUS FINANCE UK Ltd now owns 25,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,741,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioNTech Company Profile

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 to treat triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

