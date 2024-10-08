Addison Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Addison Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 993.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,536 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 15,932 shares during the quarter. Addison Advisors LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of NVDA. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 854.1% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 182,622,629 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $22,561,200,000 after buying an additional 163,482,580 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 696.6% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 82,058,614 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $10,137,521,000 after buying an additional 71,757,065 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 829.0% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 64,055,653 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,913,435,000 after buying an additional 57,160,191 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers grew its stake in NVIDIA by 892.0% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,737,202 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $5,773,914,000 after buying an additional 42,025,613 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 741.8% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 40,008,518 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,942,652,000 after buying an additional 35,255,679 shares during the period. 65.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In other NVIDIA news, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.51, for a total transaction of $524,295.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 492,409 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,370,572.59. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jen Hsun Huang sold 120,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.10, for a total transaction of $16,092,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 79,254,995 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,628,094,829.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,697,403 shares of company stock valued at $436,258,534. Company insiders own 4.23% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Stock Up 2.2 %

NVDA stock opened at $127.72 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.79, a current ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $39.23 and a fifty-two week high of $140.76. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $116.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.49. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 74.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 1.67.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $30.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.74 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 55.04% and a return on equity of 113.50%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 122.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

NVIDIA declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, August 28th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the computer hardware maker to buy up to 1.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

NVIDIA Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 12th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 12th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.03%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 2.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Craig Hallum upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Melius Research upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $125.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 21st. Loop Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Monday, August 26th. KeyCorp upped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $142.10.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, Hong Kong, and internationally. The Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; virtual GPU or vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building and operating metaverse and 3D internet applications.

